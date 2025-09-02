Merz proposes Geneva for ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia - Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will propose Geneva as the venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia on a ceasefire at a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Thursday, September 4.

He made this statement at a joint briefing with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Berlin, according to Reuters, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Geneva is a suitable place to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The day after tomorrow, I will again offer the so-called Coalition of the Willing an invitation [to Geneva]," Merz said.

The "coalition of the willing," created by France and the United Kingdom, held talks over several months to determine how countries could help Ukraine militarily to deter Russia from attacking again after a final truce was reached.

On Thursday, September 4, France will host a meeting to discuss the latest steps toward providing Ukraine with security guarantees following the peace agreement and to condemn, according to Kyiv's allies, Moscow's unwillingness to negotiate.

