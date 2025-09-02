Macron and Zelenskyy to meet on September 3 in Paris - media

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting on September 4.

This was reported to YEP by an official from the Élysée Palace, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that Zelenskyy will arrive in Paris on the evening of September 3.

"President Macron will meet with President Zelenskyy tomorrow evening in Paris, before meeting with all of our partners," the source told the publication.

He recalled that the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on September 4 in Paris is taking place at Ukraine's initiative.

According to the French official, the purpose of the meeting was "to convey the message that we, the states that are ready and able to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, have completed the technical work carried out by the chiefs of general staff and defense ministers."

"Today, we are ready to provide these security guarantees," he stressed.

He added that support or increased pressure on Russia is needed with the ultimate goal of "achieving a ceasefire."

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin are not yet ready for meeting at level of leaders, - Erdogan