It is necessary to economically exhaust Russia so that it cannot continue war, - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Russia should be deprived of the ability to support its military economy. This can be achieved through sanctions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to n-tv.

"We must create a foundation. Militarily, this will be difficult, but economically it is possible," he said.

According to the chancellor, it is necessary to ensure that Russia can no longer support its military economy.

"In this context, I am talking about economic exhaustion, which we must help to achieve," Merz added.

He believes that this can be achieved, for example, by imposing tariffs on those who are still trading with Russia.

Read more: "Coalition of Willing" to discuss security guarantees and aid to Ukraine on September 4 – Merz