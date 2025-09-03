Today or in coming days I will speak with Trump to discuss sanctions – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a conversation with Donald Trump today or in the coming days.

He said this at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Censor.NET reports.

"We need the United States on our side at this very important stage of the war. There is political, bipartisan support from the United States. And amid all these attacks, when we need air-defense systems, the Patriot systems are only in the United States. Our European partners have them, of course, but the missiles and the largest supply are in the United States. We need this support, and we are grateful for it," he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine discussed with the United States the provision of 10 additional Patriot systems.

"The United States supported this. … As for sanctions, I can only speak about the format of talks with Trump. We discussed that, through U.S. pressure, he could compel Putin to switch to a diplomatic format of dialogue, rather than waging war," the president said.

If Putin does not do so, Zelenskyy said he asked Trump, if possible, to apply tariffs and sanctions to push him toward such a dialogue.

"If this meeting does not take place, then support in the form of assistance and sanctions. We conveyed these signals to the U.S. president. A few weeks ago, he said he would provide some sort of answer, in a few weeks. That could be two or three weeks. Today or in the coming days, we will talk with the U.S. president and clarify this issue," Zelenskyy added.

