Zelenskyy on territorial concessions: Ukraine will not make gifts to Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will not give away its territories to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He said this during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

"For some, it's just territory, but for us, it's our life, our history, our Constitution. It's homes, it's families, it's many, many aspects that are very sensitive for Ukraine. Those who lived there and those who have now left their homes because of the bombing and occupation would like to return. Yes, perhaps this is unrealistic now, but they will return," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy noted that there is no "rational approach to the issue of territory exchange," emphasizing that Putin cannot be trusted.

"If you don't trust this person, if this person has already partially occupied you, if you understand all aspects of a full-scale war, that is, even if you leave, if someone supports this crazy idea, who can guarantee that Putin will not continue? No one can give any guarantees," said the president.

The head of state also added that the Donetsk region had become "a very powerful part of our line of defense."

"He (Putin. - ed.) has already lost many soldiers there. Over 100,000 soldiers, especially in the main areas... So it is clear that in four years he has not been able to occupy more than 30% of one region in Donbas... If he goes further, it will take him years, but the issue is not only time, but also the fact that he will have to sacrifice millions of soldiers. That is why we will not give him such gifts," Zelenskyy emphasized.