Russia ready to raise delegation level for talks with Ukraine – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared his readiness to raise the level of Russia’s delegation for negotiations with Ukraine.

"If there is a need to do something in the direction of raising the level (of negotiations - ed.), bringing it to the political level, we are ready for this," Putin said.

He clarified that he is not yet prepared to specify or name individuals who might join the Russian delegation. "But we are ready to raise it to a truly high political level," he added.

The Kremlin leader also said he was "satisfied" with the work of his aide Medinsky, who currently heads the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine.

"What our negotiating team is doing now under the leadership of my aide, Vladimir Rostislavovich Medinsky, seems to me a good example of restraint and professionalism," Putin noted.

