Trump announces call with Putin, White House clarifies he meant Zelenskyy (clarified)

US President Donald Trump announced a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The White House later clarified that he was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this during a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office of the White House, according to Censor.NET.

The journalist asked Trump what would happen after the two weeks that the American president had given Putin to agree to negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump said he would talk to Putin "very soon."

"We have taken very decisive measures. But I will talk to him over the next few days, and we will discuss it. I will know exactly what happened," said the head of the White House.

Update

Later, the White House clarified to journalists that when Donald Trump spoke of an upcoming conversation, he was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. AFP reporter Danny Kemp reported this on social network X, citing an unnamed White House official.

"Trump was referring to Zelenskyy when he said in the Oval Office that ‘I will have a conversation with him very soon,’" the journalist wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that on Thursday, September 4, European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

