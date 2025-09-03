Air defenses target drones over Kyiv region – RMA

On the evening of September 3, air-defense systems were engaging Russian drones over Kyiv region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the regional military administration’s (RMA) press service.

"Enemy UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defenses are engaging the target. Remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your safety. Maintain information silence — do not film or post the work of our defenders online," the statement said.

