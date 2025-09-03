ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5398 visitors online
News Drone attack on Kyiv region
550 0

Air defenses target drones over Kyiv region – RMA

Air defenses in action over Kyiv region on September 3 evening

On the evening of September 3, air-defense systems were engaging Russian drones over Kyiv region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the regional military administration’s (RMA) press service.

"Enemy UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defenses are engaging the target. Remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your safety. Maintain information silence — do not film or post the work of our defenders online," the statement said.

See more: Russians strike Kharkiv with Molniya drone – mayor (updated)

Author: 

drone (1979) Kyyivska region (719) Anti-aircraft warfare (1669) war in Ukraine (3643)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 