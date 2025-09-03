Zelenskyy: Security guarantees for Ukraine are assured

Ukraine will definitely receive security guarantees as a result of the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris on September 4.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a joint briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrinform reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

"I have great faith in the Coalition of the Willing, chaired by Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer, with over 30 countries gathered. I very much hope that today we will have a bilateral conversation, a bilateral meeting, and a meeting with our teams, and tomorrow we will have the Coalition of the Willing. The result of that, I don’t know on which exact day it will happen, but it definitely will, will be security guarantees for Ukraine. This is very important. A strong Ukrainian army, security guarantees for our people, for our families. I don’t just believe in this — we are all working on it," the head of state said.

As a reminder, French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said that European countries are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day a peace agreement with Russia is signed.

