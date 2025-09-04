Russians killed man in Molodizhne, Kherson region; two more people killed and two wounded as result of enemy attacks on region over past day

Russian troops took the life of a resident of the village of Molodizhne in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of another Russian strike, a man born in 1965 was fatally wounded. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the statement said.

Read more: Russians strike Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district: two injured

Shelling of Kherson region over the past day

Over the past day, Zelenivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Odradokamianka, Vysoke, Olhivka, Mykolaivka, Virivka, Lvove, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Honcharne, Kostyrka, Antonivka, Kizomys, Sadove, Molodizhne, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Romashkove, Berehove, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Mykilske, Mylove, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Read more: In morning, Russians killed man in Kherson region, and two more died as result of enemy attacks over past day

Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region, damaging 12 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a gas pipeline, an outbuilding and private cars.

It is reported that two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.