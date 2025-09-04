Unmanned Systems Forces units struck 639 enemy targets during day. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the course of 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 639 enemy targets.

This was reported by the USF press service, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, among the targets struck were:

149 personnel, of whom 82 were eliminated;

11 UAV pilot take-off points;

1 tank;

8 artillery systems;

4 armored vehicles;

82 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "kopter" and "krylo" types.

"In total, during September (01–03.09), 2,136 targets were destroyed/hit, including 541 enemy personnel," the USF added.