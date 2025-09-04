ENG
News
Fico to meet with Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod on Friday

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit Uzhhorod on Friday for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Slovak government’s press service and European Pravda.

Talks will focus on issues related to energy infrastructure. A joint press conference will follow the meeting.

Fico will also hold talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The Slovak delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Denisa Saková, as well as Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár.

This will be the first bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Fico since the Slovak prime minister returned to office in 2023.

