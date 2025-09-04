1 259 17
Fico to meet with Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod on Friday
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit Uzhhorod on Friday for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Censor.NET reports, citing the Slovak government’s press service and European Pravda.
Talks will focus on issues related to energy infrastructure. A joint press conference will follow the meeting.
Fico will also hold talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The Slovak delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Denisa Saková, as well as Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár.
This will be the first bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Fico since the Slovak prime minister returned to office in 2023.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password