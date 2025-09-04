Danish FM Rasmussen condemns Russian attack on demining mission near Chernihiv

Photo: В’ячеслав Чаус/ Чернігівська ОДА

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen condemned the Russian attack on humanitarian demining workers in the Kyselivka community near Chernihiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published Rasmussen’s comments on X.

"Appalled by the Russian attack that hit the demining mission from the Danish Refugee Council in Ukraine today. Strongly condemn all acts of aggression against humanitarian workers," Rasmussen said.

The Danish foreign minister added: "Yet another proof that Putin has no intention of ending his illegal war of aggression."

To recall that around 3 p.m. on September 4, Russia launched ballistic missile strikes against employees of the humanitarian demining mission of the Danish Refugee Council, who were clearing local territory. Two people were killed and five wounded.