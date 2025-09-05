Taxi driver refused to serve passenger in Ukrainian in Kharkiv: ombudswoman responded

In Kharkiv, a taxi driver rudely and disrespectfully refused to serve a female passenger in the official language and spoke about "the oppression of Russian speakers' rights." Now he will face punishment.

This was reported by the Commissioner for the Protection of the Official Language, Olena Ivanovska, according to Censor.NET.

She responded to a video posted on social media in which the taxi driver not only refused to serve the passenger in Ukrainian, but also spouted pro-Russian propaganda, in particular about "the oppression of Russian speakers' rights."

The language ombudsman emphasized that the taxi driver's actions violated the requirements of Article 36 of the Law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," according to which transportation services in Ukraine must be provided in the state language.

Watch more: Language conflict in Dnipro: "It annoys me when people speak Ukrainian here. I hate Banderites! F#ck off". VIDEO

Violations of the language law are punishable by a fine of between 3,400 and 5,100 hryvnia.

"I have decided to initiate state control measures. At the same time, we are preparing an appeal to the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the need for them to take appropriate measures," she said.

Ivanovska also appealed to taxi services to thoroughly check drivers' proficiency in the state language, pay close attention to passenger complaints, and take prompt action in response.

Read more: "I’ll teach you how to speak, you scum": in Kyiv, Bolt driver forced activist out of car after she commented on his use of Russian