Russians killed resident of Kachkarivka and wounded resident of Zmiivka in Kherson region in morning

Yesterday, 4 September, Russian troops attacked Kachkarivka, and this morning they struck Zmiivka in the Kherson region, resulting in one death and one injury.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Yesterday, a resident of Kachkarivka was killed in a Russian drone attack.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV on a 55-year-old man, causing fatal injuries.

Today, Russian troops attacked a resident of Zmiivka, Beryslav community, with a drone.

The 51-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg. The victim is in hospital. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.