EU preparing decision to phase out Russian energy resources, - European Commission

The European Commission plans to intensify discussions on a proposal for member states to completely abandon Russian energy resources.

This was announced by European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen ahead of an informal meeting of energy ministers, according to Censor.NET, citing the "EP".

"Few months ago, I put forward a proposal to ban imports of Russian gas. It is now being discussed in the European Parliament and among member states," Jørgensen said.

The official stressed the need to send Moscow a signal that it is unacceptable to use energy resources as a weapon and to finance the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Danish Energy Minister Lars Aagaard whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency, acknowledged that some member states had reservations. However, he expressed confidence that agreements on the gradual abandonment of Russian gas would be reached.

