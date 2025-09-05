Trump did not promise to impose new sanctions against Russia and called on EU to stop buying Russian oil, - WSJ

During talks with European leaders on September 4, Donald Trump did not make any clear commitments regarding the introduction of new US sanctions against Russia.

Trump's special representative Witkoff said that the US leader remains committed to exploring all avenues for achieving peace in Ukraine and reiterated that Trump remains open to a trilateral summit with both Putin and Zelenskyy, according to a source who was present at the meeting.

At the same time, sources said that Trump did not make any clear commitments to impose any new US sanctions.

Instead, the US leader called on European partners to stop buying Russian oil, as this allows the Kremlin to finance the war.

Trump also stressed the need to put pressure on China, which was also emphasized by US Vice President J.D. Vance.

As a reminder, on Thursday, September 4, US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders held a joint conference following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

