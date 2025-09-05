Costa: EU preparing new sanctions package against Russia and coordinating actions with US

European Council President António Costa said that Brussels has begun work on a new package of sanctions against Russia, and that a European team is heading to Washington to coordinate actions with American partners.

He said this at a press conference in Uzhhorod, Censor.NET reported, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Costa stressed the need to increase economic pressure to force Russia to end the war in Ukraine. "We are working with the US and other partners to increase our pressure through further sanctions, direct sanctions, and secondary sanctions. More economic measures to force Russia to stop this war, stop killing people, stop this war in Ukraine," he said.

The President of the European Council also emphasized support for Ukraine in its reconstruction and path to EU membership. "Ukraine's membership in the European Union is not only the best guarantee of security, but also the most effective path to prosperity and a better future for Ukrainians," Costa said.

He added that the EU is impressed by the reforms Ukraine is carrying out despite the war and stressed the need to continue this work. "We support you in your struggle in this war as it continues. We support you in your efforts to achieve peace, in peace talks. And we also support your future as a rightful member of the European Union," the President of the European Council concluded.

