Belgium will not transfer frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine – Foreign Minister Prévot

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot reiterated his country’s firm stance against confiscating frozen Russian assets, most of which are held in Belgian banks, to provide aid to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Euronews, Censor.NET reported.

According to him, seizing Russian assets would endanger Belgium’s reputation as a financial services hub.

"It would send a very bad signal to other countries around the world. Some of them also have sovereign assets in Brussels or elsewhere in Europe," he noted.

The diplomat said the Belgian government had "considered" the possibility of confiscating blocked assets but concluded that it would also "undermine" confidence in the euro.

At the same time, Prévot pledged that Belgium will contribute to Ukraine’s security guarantees within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing."

He added that while details have not yet been finalized, "the support will mainly include aircraft," and Belgium could also assist with demining.

