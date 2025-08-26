Belgium will provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months, -Foreign Minister Prévot

In the coming months, Belgium will provide Ukraine with several F-16 fighter jets.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot during a press conference after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and ministers from the Benelux countries in Odesa on Tuesday, August 26.

Yes, Prévot noted that Belgium has already trained more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers, pilots, and technicians.

"We will provide you with several F-16s in the coming months," he added.

