News F-16 fighters from Belgium F-16 for Ukraine
Belgium will provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months, -Foreign Minister Prévot

Belgium to provide several fighter jets in the coming months

In the coming months, Belgium will provide Ukraine with several F-16 fighter jets.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot during a press conference after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and ministers from the Benelux countries in Odesa on Tuesday, August 26.

Yes, Prévot noted that Belgium has already trained more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers, pilots, and technicians.

"We will provide you with several F-16s in the coming months," he added.

