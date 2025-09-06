ENG
News Attack of drones
Russians launch attack drones in Ukraine - Air Force

the enemy attacks with shaheds

On the evening of Saturday, September 6, Russian invaders launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Strike UAVs in the Donetsk region heading for the Dnipropetrovsk region, - reported at 17:22.

A group of enemy UAVs in the northern Chernihiv region heading southwest, as reported at 17:39.

At 18:16, the PS reported:

  • A group of enemy UAVs in the northern Chernihiv region heading towards Kyiv region.
  • Hostile UAVs in the north of the Kyiv region, heading west.

