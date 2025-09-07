ENG
News Updated DeepState maps
Russian troops have advanced in Zvirove in Donetsk region and near Ternove, Sichneve, Sosnivka and Vorone in Dnipropetrovsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing near Zvirove, Donetsk region, and in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Ternove (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Sichneve (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Sosnivka (a village in the Synelnyk district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Zvirove (a village in the Pokrovsk urban community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region) and Voronove (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region)," DeepState said in a statement.

