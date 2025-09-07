One day in Kharkiv region: 14 settlements attacked, six injured, one killed

Photo: Поліція Харківської області

Over the past day, enemy strikes on 14 settlements were recorded in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

A 66-year-old woman died in Kupiansk, a 25-year-old man and another couple, whose identities are being established, were injured. A 58-year-old man was injured in Nechvolodivka, Kindrashivska community, a 53-year-old man in Prykolotne, Vilkhuvatsk community, and an 84-year-old man in Osynove, Kupiansk community. In addition, a 63-year-old woman wounded on September 5 in Kupiansk was taken to a medical facility.

The enemy used various types of weapons: three Geran-2 UAVs, two Molniya UAVs, six FPV drones, and two unidentified UAVs.

Civilian infrastructure damaged and destroyed: