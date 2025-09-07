Ruscists hit minibus with fpv drone in Sloviansk: one person killed, 5 injured

On the morning of September 7, 2025, at around 7:20 a.m., Russian troops launched an attack on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

This was announced on Facebook by the city's mayor, Vadym Liakh, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, an enemy FPV drone hit a minibus.

See more: Zelenskyy on Russian attack: Such killings are deliberate prolongation of war.

One person was killed and five others were injured in the attack.

We would like to draw the attention of residents and visitors to Sloviansk that due to the threat of FPV drone strikes, the section of the Kyiv-Dovzhanskyi highway from the exit of the city on the Sloviansk side to the turn to the Maiatske forestry is dangerous.

Traffic in this area is temporarily restricted," the mayor emphasizes.