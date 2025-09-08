Until Putin can’t totally occupy Ukraine, victory is on our side, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that as long as Russian troops failed to occupy Ukraine, it was winning the war.

He said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

The outlet noted that when asked what victory looks like for his country, Zelenskyy said that it is Ukraine's survival.

"Putin's goal is to occupy Ukraine... [Putin] wants, of course, to occupy us totally. For him, this [is] victory. And until he can do it, the victory is on our side. So that's why for us to survive is a victory. Because we are surviving with our identity, with our country, with our independence," the president said.

See more: Zelenskyy on Russian attack: Such killings are deliberate prolongation of war. Washington has repeatedly said that sanctions will follow if talks are refused. PHOTOS

He also added that US President Donald Trump' s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska gave the Russian leader what he wanted.

"It's a pity that Ukraine was not there, because I think that President Trump gave, Putin what he wanted... He wanted very much to meet with President Trump, with the president of the United States. And I think that, Putin got it," Zelenskyy said.

"It's a pity that Ukraine wasn't there, because I think President Trump gave Putin what he wanted... He really wanted to meet with President Trump, with the President of the United States. And I think Putin got it," Zelenskyy said.

See more: Russia has used more than 1,300 UAVs, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs and up to 50 missiles against Ukraine since beginning of September, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS