EU preparing 19th package of sanctions against Russia: energy, crypto exchanges and payment systems, - Bloomberg

The European Union is preparing a new, 19th package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the full-scale war. It may include restrictions against the energy sector, crypto exchanges and payment systems of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

Other possible measures include a ban on Russian credit and payment systems, new restrictions on oil trade, and an expansion of the list of dual-use goods prohibited for export.

The EU hopes to coordinate some of its actions with the US. A delegation of European officials will soon travel to Washington for talks. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US is ready to increase pressure on Moscow, but "we need our partners in Europe to follow".

The introduction of sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of Russian tankers, as well as the energy companies "Rosneft" and "Lukoil", is also being discussed. Brussels is also considering the possibility of applying a mechanism against the circumvention of sanctions to Kazakhstan, through which prohibited goods enter the Russian Federation.

The final version of the package may still change during discussions in the coming weeks.

