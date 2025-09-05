EU will not go back to buying Russian oil and gas after war – Jørgensen

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen stressed that even after the war ends, the European Union must not resume imports of Russian energy resources.

Censor.NET reported this, citing The Guardian.

Jørgensen noted that the EU’s goal is very clear — to halt purchases of Russian gas and oil as quickly as possible, and that this decision will not be temporary.

"We will never again buy a single molecule of Russian energy resources once the relevant decision is reached," the commissioner said.

According to him, the EU must urgently address its energy dependence on Russia and send the Kremlin a clear signal that energy blackmail will no longer work. He also emphasized that the bloc will not agree to indirectly finance Russia’s war through energy imports.

Read more: EU preparing decision to phase out Russian energy resources, - European Commission