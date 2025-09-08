Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that, following the outcome of negotiations on security guarantees, Ukraine's territory will allegedly be divided into three parts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Magyar Nemzet.

"The fate of Ukraine seems to have been decided, and the division of the country has already begun. The Russian zone already exists, and today the debate is only about how many regions it should include," Orban said.

According to Orban, Ukraine will allegedly be divided into three parts: the Russian zone, the demilitarized territory, and the western zone.

