We do not want to push Ukraine into nowhere, we are not anti-Ukrainian, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that he is not anti-Ukrainian.

Speaking about the Russian-Ukrainian war, Orbán talked about what he believes to be the goals of the parties involved in the conflict.

According to him, Russia wants to stop the expansion of the West, Ukraine wants to maintain financial aid and avoid economic collapse, the EU's goal is to support the war in order to gain the position of a great power, and the US's goal is to reach agreements and subordinate the European Union economically to America.

In his opinion, the EU is acting like a "lame duck" during the war and should be negotiating with Russia rather than the US, particularly on security measures.

"We do not want to push Ukraine into nowhere, we are not anti-Ukrainian. We want a future for Ukraine, because a neighboring country that is falling apart is not good for us either," Orban said, adding that continuing the war is a losing strategy.

