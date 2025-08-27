Trump convinced Orbán not to block Ukraine’s accession to EU, - Politico

US President Donald Trump was able to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to abandon his blockade of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and change his position on the matter.

Politico writes about this, citing diplomatic sources, reports Censor.NET.

According to the publication's interlocutor, this "changed the dynamics of the situation."

"US President Donald Trump has convinced Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who opposes Ukraine's membership in the EU but has expressed willingness to support Moldova's membership, to withdraw his objections to Kyiv's accession to the bloc," the article says.

According to a European official, decisions regarding Ukraine's European integration will be made in the "coming days or weeks."

In addition, two diplomats also expressed hope that the "deadlock" surrounding Ukraine's accession could be overcome in the coming months, given the growing pressure on Budapest.

Orban has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's membership in the European Union, arguing that the country is not ready for accession, does not have clear borders, and that its integration would lead to war between the EU and Russia.

Earlier, media outlets reported that after meeting with European leaders, Trump called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to ask why he was blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he had appealed to Donald Trump to influence Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán not to block Ukraine's accession to the EU.