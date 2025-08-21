European leaders discussed Ukraine’s EU accession with Zelenskyy and Trump – European Commission spokesperson

European leaders, during talks in Washington, discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump the importance of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, European Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta made the statement.

"Indeed, European leaders discussed the possibilities of (EU- ed.) enlargement with President Trump and President Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday. European leaders, of course, emphasized the relevance of the accession process for Ukraine. This is also important in the context of discussions on security guarantees," she said.

The spokesperson also reiterated the European Commission’s position that "only Ukraine, as a sovereign state, can decide whether it wants to continue on its path toward accession."

She recalled that EU member states, for their part, must determine whether all steps necessary for accession have been fulfilled.

It was noted that the European Commission has submitted a proposal to the EU Council on the advisability of opening negotiations with Ukraine on the first cluster.

"In our view, it is important that member states allow the opening of these talks in the near future. We will continue to discuss this matter with them," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, media reported that Trump, after meeting with European leaders, called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to ask why he was blocking Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he had asked Donald Trump to influence Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban so that he would not block Ukraine’s accession to the EU.