Ukrainians most often cite corruption as obstacle to happy future in EU, - poll

Among Ukrainians who doubt that Ukraine will be a prosperous EU member state in 10 years, corruption is the most commonly cited reason.

This is evidenced by a KIIS survey, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, 53% of respondents believe it is likely or very likely that Ukraine will be a prosperous EU member state in 10 years. At the same time, 40% consider it rather or very unlikely.

Those who consider this unlikely or doubt a happy future in 10 years were asked an additional open-ended question about why they think so.

"Most often, respondents explained this by the prevalence of corruption in Ukraine, inefficiency/dissatisfaction with the Ukrainian government, the EU's reluctance to accept Ukraine, the fact that reconstruction will take more than 10 years, and the significant destruction of the country due to the war," the sociologists said.

The survey was conducted on 23 July - 4 August 2025. A total of 1022 respondents were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of a sample of 1,022 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%. An experiment was conducted during the survey: respondents were randomly divided into three subsamples, and each subsample was read a different accompanying text on security issues for Ukraine in the future. There were 335-347 respondents in each subsample, which gives an error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) of no more than 7.2%.

