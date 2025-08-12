38% of Ukrainians believe that US is pressuring Ukraine for unacceptable peace - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

63% of Ukrainian citizens consider Europe to be a reliable ally, while 42% of respondents consider the United States to be a reliable ally.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a KIIS poll.

According to sociologists, 63% of Ukrainians continue to believe that Europe remains a reliable ally that wants an acceptable end to the war for Ukraine. 27% expressed the opposite opinion. The situation has not changed since the beginning of the year - 63-64% of citizens consider Europe a reliable ally.

At the same time, the situation with the United States is dynamic.

"Already in February-March 2025, after the start of negotiations between the US and Russia and specific statements by the new US leadership regarding the war, 39% considered the US a reliable ally of Ukraine, and 48% said that the US was tired and pressured Ukraine for an unacceptable peace. However, the lowest figure was recorded in March, when only 24% said that the US remained an ally of Ukraine, and the vast majority (67%) said that the US was pressuring Ukraine for an unacceptable peace.

Later, the perception of US policy began to improve. Thus, in May-June, 32% considered the US a reliable ally, while 58% did not. And according to the results of the latest survey, in July and early August, 42% perceived the United States as a reliable ally, while 38% believed that the United States was pressuring Ukraine for an unacceptable peace," the KIIS noted.

The sociologists believe that the change in the perception of US policy is likely due to Trump's change in rhetoric.

"However, the events after 6 August and the planning of the meeting between D. Trump and V. Putin are likely to have a significant impact on Ukrainians' perception of US policy," they added.

The survey was conducted on 23 July - 4 August 2025 by telephone interviews. A total of 1022 respondents were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of a sample of 1,022 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%. To avoid the influence of the response effect, we asked half of the respondents questions about Europe and half of the respondents about the United States. Thus, 494 respondents answered the question about European policy, and 528 respondents answered the question about US policy, which gives an error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) of no more than 5.8%.

