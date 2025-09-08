Ramstein meeting on September 9: Rutte leaves for London

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to the United Kingdom, where a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format will take place on Tuesday, September 9.

This was reported by the Alliance's press service, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

It is noted that Rutte will be on a visit to London on September 9, where he will take part in a meeting of the Ramstein.

In addition, Rutte's schedule includes several bilateral meetings.

Last week, the German Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that the 30th meeting in the Ramstein format will be held in London on September 9.

Read more: UK has allocated over £1 billion in revenue from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, - Healey