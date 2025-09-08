ENG
Russia hits Kramatorsk with KABs: two injured

Russia strikes Kramatorsk with guided bombs, two civilians injured

Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on Kramatorsk with guided bombs (KABs) on Monday morning.

This was reported by the city council, according to Censor.NET.

At around 10:40 a.m., the occupiers dropped aerial bombs, wounding two residents — a 59-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.

"The victims sustained minor injuries and are currently under medical supervision. An administrative building of a state institution was damaged, with windows blown out by the blast wave. No employees of the institution were harmed," the report said.

