Russia hits Kramatorsk with KABs: two injured

Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on Kramatorsk with guided bombs (KABs) on Monday morning.

This was reported by the city council, according to Censor.NET.

At around 10:40 a.m., the occupiers dropped aerial bombs, wounding two residents — a 59-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.

"The victims sustained minor injuries and are currently under medical supervision. An administrative building of a state institution was damaged, with windows blown out by the blast wave. No employees of the institution were harmed," the report said.

See more: Russian troops shell Kramatorsk: man wounded, damage reported. PHOTO