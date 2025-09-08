Russia hits Kramatorsk with KABs: two injured
Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on Kramatorsk with guided bombs (KABs) on Monday morning.
This was reported by the city council, according to Censor.NET.
At around 10:40 a.m., the occupiers dropped aerial bombs, wounding two residents — a 59-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.
"The victims sustained minor injuries and are currently under medical supervision. An administrative building of a state institution was damaged, with windows blown out by the blast wave. No employees of the institution were harmed," the report said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password