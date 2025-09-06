Russian troops shell Kramatorsk: man wounded, damage reported. PHOTO

Today, 6 September 2025, the Kramatorsk community is under Russian shelling.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

- at 9:00 - an enemy Italmas UAV struck the private sector. At least two residential buildings were damaged;

- at 9:00 - an enemy FPV drone with a PG7 hit a car in the private sector. A man born in 1952 was wounded.

- at 12:45 - Russian troops attacked one of the villages in the community. The final consequences are being established.

See more: Occupiers hit private sector of Kramatorsk, three people wounded. PHOTO

Photo: Oleksandr Honcharenko / Facebook

Photo: Oleksandr Honcharenko / Facebook