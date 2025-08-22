ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10808 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kramatorsk
277 1

Occupiers hit private sector of Kramatorsk, three people wounded. PHOTO

On Friday, 22 August, Russian occupiers attacked the private sector in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Three people were injured as a result of the hostile attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

About 10 explosions were heard during the enemy attack.

shelling of Kramatorsk

"Two of the wounded were taken to a trauma ward in moderate condition, one sustained minor injuries," Filashkin said.

The shelling also damaged multiple houses, with the full extent of the destruction still being assessed.

See more: Occupiers attacked Ukrposhta vehicles with drones in Donetsk and Kherson regions: one killed, one wounded. PHOTO

Author: 

Kramatorsk (348) shoot out (14463) Donetsk region (4331) Kramatorskyy district (487)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 