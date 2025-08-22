Occupiers hit private sector of Kramatorsk, three people wounded. PHOTO
On Friday, 22 August, Russian occupiers attacked the private sector in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Three people were injured as a result of the hostile attacks.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
About 10 explosions were heard during the enemy attack.
"Two of the wounded were taken to a trauma ward in moderate condition, one sustained minor injuries," Filashkin said.
The shelling also damaged multiple houses, with the full extent of the destruction still being assessed.
