Ukraine is entering "home stretch" of screening legislation for EU accession - Kachka

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka said that the process of screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU standards has reached the final stage.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Ukraine has begun discussions with the European Commission on Cluster 5, which covers resources, agriculture and cohesion policy. This is the last cluster that has not yet been screened.

Kaczka emphasized that this cluster contains the most sensitive topics of the negotiations, including agricultural policy, support for farmers and rural development.

He emphasized that the success of the negotiations requires broad involvement of all stakeholders and mutual understanding between the parties. In his opinion, Ukraine's integration with the EU in the field of agricultural policy can make them jointly the most powerful player in the global food system.

