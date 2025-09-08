Ruscists increase pressure on Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration, enemy have concentrated about 100,000 troops in this sector – Dnipro OSGT

Russian invaders are intensifying pressure on the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration. In this sector of the frontline, the occupiers have concentrated around 100,000 troops.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Dnipro operational and strategic grouping of troops (OSGT), Oleksii Bielskyi

According to the spokesperson, the number of combat clashes in this sector of the frontline fluctuates.

"The enemy's pressure on the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration is increasing, and the number of clashes there fluctuates. On some days there are 52–56 clashes, sometimes a bit fewer – 49, but the pressure is intensifying," Bielskyi said.

He added that Russian forces can attack the agglomeration from up to 16 directions at different times of the day.

"For example, at 8 a.m. there could be an attack from the south and another from the northern entrance, and throughout the day they (the Russians -ed.) simply try to probe for gaps in the defense, attempting to break through in order to organize a new advance," the spokesperson explained.

In general, the average daily number of combat engagements with the enemy in the areas of responsibility of the Dnipro Brigade is over 170, Belskyi added.

"The number of clashes is increasing, and the hottest direction was, is, and remains Pokrovsk. They (occupiers -ed.) reached the southern borders of the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration back in the autumn and early winter of last year, but they could not even approach Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Then they broke through the Dobropillia salient, and now very active fighting continues there," the spokesperson said.

He noted that in this sector of the frontline, the aggressor state’s army has concentrated around 100,000 troops.

"Since last year, since December, when they (Russians - ed.) have been trying to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, they have already lost more than 60,000 of their servicemen there, and now they have assembled this grouping. Every day, on average, our forces kill between 150 and 200 Russian troops in that area," the spokesperson added.

