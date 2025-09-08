European Commission knows nothing about visit of European leaders to Washington, announced by Trump

European Commission spokesman Olof Gilles said he was not aware of any EU leaders planning to fly to Washington this week. The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a visit by European leaders.

A representative of the European Commission said this during a briefing on September 8, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET reports.

"I cannot speak on behalf of the EU member states, but as far as I know, no other leaders are in Washington or on their way there," Gilles said.

At the same time, he confirmed that the EU's special envoy for sanctions, David O'Sullivan, is in Washington with a team of experts.

"They will meet with their American counterparts to discuss sanctions," the EC representative added.

As a reminder, Donald Trump said that some European leaders will visit Washington in the coming days.

Read more: Meeting between Ukrainian delegation and Witkoff was very constructive – Kyslytsia