Reshetylova: It’s untrue that soldiers going AWOL are simply tired of war

Most cases of AWOL (Absent Without Leave) involve servicemembers who are undergoing military training or being transferred from a training center to a military unit.

Olha Reshetylova, the Ombudsperson for the Protection of Servicemembers’ Rights, said this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reported.

"In our society there’s a common belief that the highest number of AWOL cases is among servicemembers who are exhausted by service and have been serving since 2022 or earlier. That’s not true. The absolute majority flee from training centers or during transfers from a training center to a military unit. Or in cases when they learn that their unit is being sent to the combat zone," she said.

According to her, these are essentially servicemembers evading military service and letting their comrades down, and there needs to be accountability for such actions.

Reshetylova stressed the need to find ways to ensure justice for servicemembers who selflessly and conscientiously perform their duty and defend the country.

In particular, she said procedures for transfers between units should be simplified and full access to treatment and rehabilitation ensured.

