Confiscating Russian frozen assets cannot be taboo anymore, - European Parliament

The Group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament has called for more decisive pressure on Russia and advocated the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

This is stated in the faction's statement on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

MEPs stressed that the Kremlin had delivered its most powerful blow to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war. In their opinion, Vladimir Putin Putin demonstratively disregards US peace initiatives and the complacency of European politicians.

"It's time to drastically increase the pressure with resolute economic sanctions by all transatlantic allies, including the US. Confiscating Russian frozen assets cannot be a taboo anymore," the faction stated.

