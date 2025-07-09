European Parliament calls on Hungary and Slovakia to stop blocking EU sanctions against Russia

The European Parliament calls on Hungary and Slovakia to cease blocking the implementation of European Union sanctions against Russia.

This is stated in the resolution "On human losses resulting from Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine and the urgent need to end Russian aggression," adopted by the European Parliament on July 9, reports Suspilne, cited by Censor.NET.

The resolution was supported by 507 of 720 Members of the European Parliament.

In the document, the European Parliament urges an increase in sanctions pressure on Russia, including by Hungary and Slovakia. The governments of these countries must align their foreign policies with those of the EU and cooperate diligently with the bloc.

Furthermore, the resolution states that Hungary and Slovakia, like other EU member states, must refrain from policies that threaten the principles and achievements of the European Union.

Recall that EU ambassadors failed to agree on the 18th sanctions package against Russia on July 9, with Slovakia blocking its adoption.

Read more: Slovakia again blocks 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia