By end of year, there will be shortfall of 300 billion hryvnia in funding for Ukrainian army, - media

By the end of the year, there will be shortfall of 300 billion hryvnia in funding for the Ukrainian army. The main reason is a sharp increase in spending on weapons purchases. But even despite the deficit, the state continues to pay benefits to the population, which puts additional pressure on the budget.

"International aid is used only for civilian needs, so the army is financed by taxes and domestic borrowing, which is no longer enough," the publication writes.

Additional funds are needed to pay military salaries, purchase weapons and make one-off payments to the families of the fallen. The government is considering several options: new domestic borrowing, tax hikes, and negotiations with partners to allow some of the international aid to be directed to defence.

