Sacrificing Ukraine’s territories is not solution to problem, but deepening of Russian aggression, - Valtonen

Finland does not support the idea of territorial concessions to Russia by Ukraine, as this will not bring peace, but will only fuel further aggression.

This was stated by the country's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Censor.NET reports citing TRT Global.

"If parts of Ukraine's territory or elements of its sovereignty are sacrificed during the negotiations, we will not solve the fundamental problem, but, on the contrary, potentially deepen Russia's aggression," she said.

Valtonen emphasized that Russia's recent attacks, which have become the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war, show the Kremlin's unwillingness to agree to a ceasefire. She added that Putin is waging a hybrid war against the whole of Europe, influencing elections, disrupting GPS and using a "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea.

The foreign minister emphasized that the allies should continue to firmly support Ukraine, deter Russia's ambitions and limit its capabilities through tough sanctions and duties on Russian exports to the EU.

Read more: Russia does not want peace and continues to stall for time - Finnish Defense Minister Häkkanen