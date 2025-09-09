Ruscists try to push Defense Forces out of Serebriankyi forestry – DeepState

Russian occupation forces continue to exert pressure on Ukrainian defensive positions in the Serebriankyi forestry area of Luhansk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The most difficult situation is in the eastern part of the forestry between Hryhorivka and Serebrianka, where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold to control this area. An additional obstacle is the swampy terrain, which complicates these efforts for the enemy. Russian forces are also trying to block routes into the forest near Dronivka and, unfortunately, have almost managed to do so. They are periodically observed near the Yampil–Zarichne road, which is a worrying signal for the rear positions of the Defense Forces, as it threatens positions that do not expect the enemy’s infantry to appear and complicates operations on the ground, as well as logistics to the positions," the report said.

Russian troops are also maintaining pressure in the area of Serebrianka, periodically sending in armored vehicles for assault operations.

"Today, several Katsaps` IFVs and motorcycle-borne infantry advanced to storm toward the village, and earlier there was a small column of vehicles. At the same time, there is constant pressure from infantry infiltrating through positions and building up in the rear," the analysts noted.

DeepState also reported a difficult situation in Zarichne, where Russian infantry is continuously infiltrating the settlement, trying to entrench and take control.

"The enemy is frequently detected in different parts of the village, and engaged accordingly. The Defense Forces are making every effort to prevent the enemy from fully occupying the settlement, carrying out frequent clearing operations and drone strikes," the summary stated.

