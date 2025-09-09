U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker says Ukraine is ready to agree to freeze the current front line in exchange for security guarantees from its allies.

He said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is ready to freeze the front line if it receives security guarantees. I believe that there is a basis for a peace agreement. And now we just need to make sure that it happens... The most important thing in this context of this war is security guarantees and ensuring that Ukraine, which has the largest army in Europe now, proven in battles and with combat experience, can defend itself," the diplomat emphasized.

According to Whitaker, there is a possibility of deploying peacekeepers or instructors to Ukraine.

According to him, such security guarantees will allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to a peace deal with Russia.

"If he feels that the war will not start again, then he will conclude an agreement much faster... Whatever this agreement may be, whether it is the protection of Russian churches in Ukraine or Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine, I think there is already a certain basis. Enough discussions have been held," Whitaker added.

