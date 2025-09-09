Meeting between Sybiha and Szijjártó not happening, Minister for European Integration Kachka will travel to Hungary – media

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will not travel to Hungary for talks with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, as had been announced earlier.

The Hungarian outlet Telex reported this, citing the Hungarian Foreign Ministry’s press service, Censor.NET writes.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side decided to delegate Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka to the meeting with Szijjártó in Budapest. The reasons for this decision were not specified.

The talks are scheduled for Thursday, September 11.

Earlier, on September 8, Szijjártó had announced a meeting with Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha.