News Explosion on mine
Volunteer vehicle hit a landmine in Beryslav: police officer killed, four injured

A car hit a landmine in Beryslav. A law enforcement officer was killed

A volunteer vehicle was blown up by a landmine in the city of Beryslav, Kherson region.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

At around 6:40 a.m., on the outskirts of the city, a volunteer vehicle hit a landmine while attempting to evacuate. A police officer was killed in the explosion.

Two civilian men, aged 62 and 64, were also injured. Two other police officers were wounded.

