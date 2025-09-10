591 1
Volunteer vehicle hit a landmine in Beryslav: police officer killed, four injured
A volunteer vehicle was blown up by a landmine in the city of Beryslav, Kherson region.
This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.
At around 6:40 a.m., on the outskirts of the city, a volunteer vehicle hit a landmine while attempting to evacuate. A police officer was killed in the explosion.
Two civilian men, aged 62 and 64, were also injured. Two other police officers were wounded.
