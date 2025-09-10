Russians strike civilian vehicle with drone in Kharkiv region: Five wounded

This morning, Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Kindrashivska community of the Kharkiv region, resulting in five people being injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the incident occurred today at around 8:00 a.m. in the village of Blahodativka. According to preliminary data, the Russian military attacked a civilian vehicle with a UAV.

It is reported that the victims with burns were taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

